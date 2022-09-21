A need to be ‘fully figged’

Ray Spitzenberger

The slang expression “I don’t give a fig” means “I don’t care at all,” and that may be what some of you feel about the subject of today’s column.

I will risk your indifference and write about a fruit my parents, my parents-in-law, and my wife and I have loved all our lives. Figs. And fig preserves. So have our kids and grandkids.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.