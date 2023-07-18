Once upon a time, there was a little girl whose mother left in the middle of the night to live with her new boyfriend in another city. The little girl was about 6 years old and certainly not prepared to cope with this turn of events in her already troubled life. Fortunately, there was someone we’ll call the godmother, who cared about her and sought ways to help.
They discussed the godmother’s idea and soon, the little girl was enrolled in a ballet class. She was delicate and graceful with her glossy black hair pinned neatly in a bun. Dressed in a black leotard and pink tights, she timidly joined the class. But her forsaken little soul was lost and desolate amid the other children having fun, twirling in the music.
