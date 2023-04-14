According to an article on Smithsonian Magazine, laws of Tombstone at the time required visitors, upon entering town to disarm, either at a hotel or a lawman's office. It was not uncommon for sheriffs to require people to check their weapons in at their office.
According to an article on Gunpowder Magazine, cities and towns like Tombstone, Dodge City, and Deadwood banned guns outright within their borders. For all the talk of the “Wild West,” the policymakers of 1880 Tombstone — and many other Western towns — were ardent supporters of gun control. In fact, frontier towns — places like Tombstone, Deadwood, and Dodge — actually had the most restrictive gun control laws in the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.