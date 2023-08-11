We are blessed with many early Texas museums all over the State, and I have visited my share of those. Docents, as well as Directors, are eager to explain the collected items and their histories. Like some of you, I have spent considerable time in Texas museums.
But also, since all of my ancestors came to Texas from Germany in the 1800’s, I have learned a lot from them, too, from their letters and from knowing the ones still alive in my lifetime!
With forebears, who, unlike Museum Directors and Docents, are not always able to explain “things” to you, a problem intensified by the German language/English language mix, — and for Wends older than I, the Wendish language tossed into the salad.
I was blessed to know one of my maternal great grandmothers and visit in her home with her, and to visit the homes of the other great grandparents, even though they were no longer alive by the time I was born. Some of their handmade furniture now adds nostalgic beauty to my own home in East Bernard.
In trying to catalog some of these old pieces for my daughters and granddaughters, I ran into the problem of not knowing what to call 19th Century items of furniture.
For example, a piece of furniture, called an “armoire” by my wife, was never called that by my family. In the early 1900’s, my mother called it a “chifferobe” when Sears and Roebuck added such items to their catalog. In calling it that, Sears blended the French word, “chiffionier” with the English word “wardrobe,” and came up with the portmanteau “chifferobe.” An American word, but not specifically “Texas.”
That’s not what my grandparents and great grandparents called such a cabinet which they handmade themselves.
It was not uncommon for early English-speaking Texans to call any “cabinet” a “cupboard,” even those in the bedrooms. There were few built-in closets in 19th Century Texas farm houses, so you had to have “cabinets” or “cupboards” for storage. Some folks called them “wardrobes,” but real wardrobes were not designed to hold dresses, shirts, etc. on hangers. “Cupboard” was the most commonly used word for such an item in early Texas.
My grandparents, however, called the cabinet in their guest bedroom a “Shrank” (German for “cabinet” or “cupboard”) or a “Kleidershrank,” (German for cabinets for hanging dresses). The Shrank (German nouns are always capitalized) was handmade and elaborately carved.
Each bedroom in my maternal grandparents’ home and my maternal great grandparents’ home was furnished with a handmade wash stand and a handmade bed or beds, along with a Shrank.
Great Grandpa and Grandpa made the wash stands and beds out of scrap wood, with no frills. Not fancy like the Kleidershrank.
Of course, all the kitchen furniture, as well as the hog-killing tables and wash-up stands on the porch were hand-made out of rough wood. A kitchen cabinet was also called a “Shrank,” aka, “cupboard.”
I have seen some of the same types of handmade Texas furniture in our Texas museums, but I’ve also seen some of the exquisite “bought” furniture of early Texans. It took at least a generation before some folks could acquire “bought” furniture, and then along came the Great Depression, and you were glad to have what you had!
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
