The joy of little victories 

Little victories. All of us have them at one time or another but not all of us recognize them.
Little victories are things that may not be big and grand, but necessary reminders of accomplishment nonetheless
Exactly what is a little victory? It’s one of those things in your to-do list that got done, even if nothing else did. It’s something that reminds you that you are not a failure, even when nothing else was completed. It is, to put it bluntly, a victory.
Sometimes it seems that I complete all that I want to and then some, but there are other times when I do good to accomplish anything at all. When that happens, I remember to claim little victories.
There was a time when I had a room to clean that was full to the brim with junk that had been collected over many years. I tried my best to make progress, but the odds were against me. No sooner would I fill a trash bag or a giveaway box than another situation took priority over my cleaning.
After hours of seemingly making no progress, I realized I did indeed have little victories to celebrate – one giveaway box filled, two trash bags to toss, and one bed found under the clutter for sleeping. Four little victories in fact!
Another time I had about a half dozen bills to pay, several cards to write, grocery shopping to do, a floor that needed to be vacuumed, another floor to be mopped, and a bathroom to be cleaned. By the time I got done, about all that I really had to show for my day was a scrubbed toilet, a few groceries bought, and a vacuumed floor. Not much in the eyes of the world, but little victories nonetheless.
Then there’s the little victories that happen when something we have needed finally gets taken care of – like finding something that was lost. Several years ago, I was in my garage getting rid of trash. When I got to the bottom of one of my boxes, something with a reddish-brown color caught my eye.
As I emptied the box to get to the object, lo and behold, I found one of my post office keys, one that had been MIA for years. It had been missing for so long that I had given up the hunt a long time ago. And yet, when I found it, I counted it as a big little victory.
Little victories remind me that I actually did accomplish something – I was not just spinning my wheels. Those are the kinds of things that keep me going.
In the history of the world, there have been major battles and minor skirmishes. The little victories along the way helped the troops to keep up their morale, eventually winning the war.
Celebrate little victories!
Zechariah 4:10: For who hath despised the day of small things? For they shall rejoice, and shall see the plummet in the hand of Zerubbabel
Isaiah 28:10: For precept must be upon precept, precept upon precept; line upon line, line upon line; here a little, and there a little.
