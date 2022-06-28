Dear editor,
Amen to the garbage crews, trash truck guys and the guys who keep the Santa Fe Trail mowed. Great work guys! Amen to Charlie who waters the pots on Monterrey Square, mows and weed eats the right of way, etc. around Wharton.
C.J. Hobbs
Wharton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.