Perhaps (columnist John) Stossel is right about the so-called “free market.” However, he seems to omit the history of the “free market” creation and employment of the Pinkerton Agency that, following the Civil War, began conducting operations against organized labor.
During the labor strikes of the late 19th and early 20th centuries, businesses hired the Pinkerton Agency to infiltrate unions, supply guards, keep strikers and suspected unionists out of factories, and recruit goon squads to intimidate workers.
He makes is a point to complain about union rules in his old workplace, but I’m sure he never thought twice about the fact that his pay and benefits were not “given to him by a grateful employer” but had been fought for by the very union he whined about. More things change, more they stay the same. Does anyone working today in a job with benefits realize that people fought and were murdered by Pinkerton agents hired by employers to stamp out unions?
Already, the economic effects of a union-free America are glaringly apparent: an economically stagnant or downwardly mobile middle class, a steady clawing-back of job-related health and retirement benefits and ever-rising economic inequality.
Why does he persist in avoiding this and blindly stating that employers raised wages and introduced benefits out of the kindness of their hearts? He praises Honda and Toyota and a few other non-union situations while conveniently ignoring the fact that their success and growth occurred during the greatest expansion of the American economy in history. He, like many of my peers, don’t want to accept the fact that we were just lucky enough to be born in the right country at the right time in history, and also notably, male.
