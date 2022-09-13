Have you known people, or had friends you know, who you feel are special?
Years ago, I met a young couple who shared a love for ambition and drive. They started out as friends in high school and ended their educational career as a couple, graduating at Texas A&M.
The young lady of whom I am referring to has a special place in my heart. I attended their beautiful wedding in Houston and soon after, Wharton became their home. Not long after that, I heard that this young lady was lonely, knowing no one in a new town. I dropped by and sure enough, it was true … she was lonely. So, I invited her to volunteer at the Wharton Chamber of Commerce. She started at the chamber and fell in love with it, but she had one little problem that needed a solution. She lacked one semester of her Master’s degree at University of Houston, and needed to complete the remaining courses.
I didn’t want to lose a good secretary, so we figured out a way to kill two birds with one stone. She could finish her degree, but it required us to write an internship program through the chamber. We did so, and it was accepted by the university. Fortunately, the completion of the internship fulfilled the requirements of her Master’s degree plan, and allowed her to continue working at the chamber.
Along that same time, I was a part of Team Wharton, Inc. which was looking at building a new facility for what would be the Boys & Girls Club of Wharton Youth Center. She and I worked hard together to get the questions answered for the project.
Several years after the club was established and was going strong, this young lady was hired as the CEO of the local club. She also became an instrumental member of the Rotary Club of Wharton, and worked hard to implement the international programs through the Wharton chapter.
Years later, I witnessed this beautiful couple adopt twins, a boy and girl, who I now call my “bonus grandchildren.” I say “bonus grandchildren” because after tragedy struck the family a few years ago, these two angels asked me to be their grandmother, and I happily accepted the role.
My friend and her beautiful children have moved away from Wharton in recent years. The twins are doing great, and I enjoy seeing them when time allows in their busy schedules.
Unfortunately, another tragedy struck the family two months ago. Once again, my dear friend proved to be the strongest person I’ve ever known. When faced with life-changing circumstances, she chose to persevere, and has made light of the situation knowing that no matter what, it’s not going to change the person she is inside.
In every way possible, she has become my friend. Some friends never change, and in this instance, I’m happy to know that she has a committed group of friends who continue to rally around her with full love and support. I share this story because we are all faced with adversity from time to time, but it doesn’t mean we have to let it control our future. All of us can continue to live our lives, it just might look a little different.
