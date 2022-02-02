When to take the keys from someone with dementia

If there’s one thing we Texans pride ourselves on, it’s being independent – and if there’s one thing that means independence, it’s our ability to get behind the wheel and go wherever we want to go, whenever we want to go.
Unfortunately, there may come a time when that’s just no longer possible. As an Alzheimer’s or other dementia caregiver, how do you make that decision and implement it for your loved one?
Here are a few things to consider.
● Make a plan. For people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias it is never too soon to plan ahead for the future when they can no longer drive.
● It’s important to acknowledge a person’s feelings and preserve his or her independence, while ensuring the person’s safety and the safety of others.
● Empathize with those who are uncomfortable having the conversation and stress the importance of preparing for the future.
● Consider alternative travel options, like a friend or family member.
● Ask a family authority figure or attorney to write a letter stating that the person with Alzheimer’s must not drive. You can then use the document to remind your family member what has been decided.
● When the person is in the early stage of Alzheimer’s, ask them to sign a driving contract that gives you his or her permission to help them stop driving.
● Control access to the car keys. Designate one person who will do all of the driving and give that individual exclusive access to the car keys.
● Disable the car. Remove the distributor cap, battery or starter wire. Ask a mechanic to install a “kill wire” that will prevent the car from starting unless the switch is thrown. Or give the person a set of keys that looks like his or her old set, but does not work to start the car.
● As a last-ditch effort, consider selling the car.
Remember, you can also get the Association’s COVID-19 guidelines for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers in long-term or community-based care settings here: https://alz.org/professionals/professional-providers/coronavirus-covid-19-tips-for-dementia-caregivers.
Scott Finley is media relations manager for the Alzheimer’s Association in Texas. He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org.
