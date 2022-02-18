Yearbooks reveal details of early years in WISD

(Editor’s note: This is the third installment in a series about the history of the Wharton Independent School District.)
Believe it or not, the first known high school yearbook was created by a Waterville, NY, high school in 1845, titled The Evergreen.
By 1920s enough interest by students across the United States to have a memento of their high school years became possible with printing improvements. In the 1930s, yearbook company representatives visited schools to encourage production and sales.
In 1986, lower prices for computers allowed schools to used desktop publishing to create their yearbook. The 2000s yearbooks were created online. By 2020 86% of yearbooks were being created online. The future of yearbooks will probably be digital to be browsed via mobile devices. However, this might eliminate getting your friends to sign your yearbook with some witty saying.
In 1921, Wharton ISD joined desire to publish a yearbook with The Colorado. I found the prologue most interesting. The following is an abridged version and gives insight to WISD history via an interview with Mrs. Amanda “Maggie” Watts, the first public school teacher in the town of Wharton.
“Wharton’s progress along education lines has been phenomenal. In a comparatively short time, we have advanced from one-room to the best and most modern school in any town this size in the state.”
In September 1880, Watts, a widow with four small children, opened a private school. Her success led to Dr. Saltman and Mr. G.Q. Rust interviewing her in 1895 for Wharton’s public school and granting her a teacher’s certificate. Her first class consisted of 22 pupils.
Mrs. Watts teacher’s salary so low she also worked as assistant postmaster. The strain of two jobs and her duty at home to raise four children led to a nervous breakdown. She gave up teaching and became Wharton’s postmistress full time. She took time to tell us some of history of WISD between 1896-1920.
The first classroom was held in Mrs. Watts’ home, but the Baptist Church offered their building for a temporary school. Next site was the Jewish Synagogue property across the street [S. Rusk and Burleson] where an annex was located with a plank walk to connect to the synagogue.
G.G. Kelley was WISD’s second public school teacher. He arrived by train to East Bernard. From there he made trip to Wharton by wagon but was delayed due to the road being covered in water and spent night at a farmhouse. Classes were in the Baptist Church with no desks. Books ordered by Mr. Kelley were sold to students. Boys brought buckets of water inside and everyone used same dipper to drink. His salary was $65 per month; $15 provided by the state. No report cards; awards were given to those with best work while poor work was given demerits.
In 1898, the “old school” on Sorrel Street was made of brick to supplant an old frame one. In 1909, the annex of red brick was added. Both served until 1918 when Wharton trustees decided a new and modern high school was needed [site flooded]. Taxpayers were not enthusiastic but as completion neared, they became reconciled and joined the praise of work and move.
The 1921 school year began in the new high school, with Superintendent Hodges’ help we now have 21.5 units of affiliation. Indications by state inspection, we shall obtain additional credits in English, home economics, American history, and economics.
In the new school basement were domestic art and science, and the cafeteria. On the first floor were the library, office, and classrooms. The second floor had a large auditorium with seating for 500, a science lab, and two classrooms in this modern architectural triumph. The auditorium was turned into a library and offices when gym/stage wing was added.
Grounds surrounding building has adequate playground equipment for all students, with swings and see-saws for small children, tennis and basketball courts for the high school, a barn for horses for students coming from country, plus a place to park automobiles.
This building is no temporary affair. It shall be here as long as Wharton shall stand. What the future may bring we do not know, but certainly Wharton and her school will continue in their development.
The 1936 celebration of Texas Centennial prompted WISD to name the high school “Sam Houston” and the elementary school “Stephen F. Austin” heroes in creation of Republic of Texas.
The 1921 yearbook provided photos of the administrators, teachers, old school [Sorrel Street] and new school [N. Rusk Street/Sam Houston] which I will be using in upcoming history of WISD articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.