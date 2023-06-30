My Wendish grandfather was a cotton farmer for a little over 50 years. When he began farming, gasoline-powered tractors were just coming into use in the United States. He plowed his fields with plow horses when he began farming, and he was still plowing with horses when he retired from farming.
My helping him on the farm during the summer began when I was about six. By then, the early 1940’s, the use of tractors for plowing was fairly common, even on small farms, though farmers with my grandfather’s mindset believed in plowing the old way.
And, too, the Great Depression had left folks who even owned their own land without the means to buy a gasoline-powered tractor. You used what you had, which was work horses and horse-drawn equipment.
It’s interesting though that the Play Farm Sets which my grandparents gave me for Christmas nearly every year usually included a tractor, which was my favorite part of the farm set. I played with my toy tractors until I was in high school, at which point they disappeared (I suspect my mother gave them away).
I came to love tractors, toy and real! While I had plenty toy tractors as a child, no one in my family owned a real one, even though I hinted to my grandfather he should buy a real one.
In those days, LEGO sets were not available, but I had both tinker toys and an erector set. I was never able to make a convincing-looking tractor out of tinker toys, and I didn’t have a large enough erector set to make the tractor the instructions showed.
Keep in mind that LEGO sets were first invented in 1934, the year I was born, did not evolve into the form they are in today until 1958, and were not sold in the United States until 1961, becoming the best-selling toy in America in the 1970’s. I was grown and married by the 1970’s.
By the way, I have learned some very interesting facts about what many of us called “Legos.”
The Company insists on using all caps, “LEGO,” followed by “sets,” “bricks,” or “elements.“ You don’t buy “Legos”; you buy “LEGO sets” or “LEGO bricks.”
LEGO sets were first “invented” in Denmark by Ole Kirk Kristensen. He came up with the name “LEGO” from the Danish words, “Leg godt,” which mean, “Play well.”
Here’s another interesting fact: The LEGO set that enables you to make your own John Deere tractor did not come out until 2022. And that’s the reason I never had a LEGO tractor.
While Grandpa never bought the real tractor I had hoped he’d buy, my oldest granddaughter and her boyfriend bought a John Deere LEGO set and made me a John Deere tractor for Father’s Day! My wife had given me for Christmas what she thought was a miniature tractor, but was actually a replica of a John Deere riding lawn mower (um, no comment).
It took me a lifetime, but I now own a John Deere tractor!
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
