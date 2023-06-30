My Wendish grandfather was a cotton farmer for a little over 50 years. When he began farming, gasoline-powered tractors were just coming into use in the United States. He plowed his fields with plow horses when he began farming, and he was still plowing with horses when he retired from farming.

My helping him on the farm during the summer began when I was about six. By then, the early 1940’s, the use of tractors for plowing was fairly common, even on small farms, though farmers with my grandfather’s mindset believed in plowing the old way.

