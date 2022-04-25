Crisis Center’s ribbon cutting a sign of progress

The chamber’s ribbon cutting for The Crisis Center’s new building in Wharton was a lot more than just a ribbon cutting. It was a shining example of what happens when smart, motivated, and dedicated people build something bigger than themselves.
I’m thinking there was easily 200 people there Thursday evening – supporters from various professions including law enforcement, medical and other services.
The new facility, 602 N. Fulton St., was dedicated to executive director Kelli Wright-Nelson, a certificate of appreciation arrived from U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, and the ribbon was cut during the official ribbon-cutting ceremony by the Wharton Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture.
This facility and program are more evidence that we are on the cusp of great new things in our town and county. We just got to keep on keeping on and not squander opportunities.
The Crisis Center, perhaps, provides the kinds of services that you could ignore until someone needs them.
The Crisis Center’s website describes what they do very well: “The Crisis Center provides services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and/or child abuse. Our goal is to help these victims achieve safety, self-sufficiency and a life free from violence by providing intervention services.”
“The Mission of The Crisis Center is to create an environment where violence and abuse are not tolerated in the communities we serve by providing crisis intervention services to victims of family violence, sexual assault and child abuse, including providing awareness and prevention services to the community.”
I say we are very fortunate to have them here.
