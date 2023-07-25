Two recent ocean-going vessel events had exceedingly different outcomes: OceanGate’s Titan submersible tragedy and the successful rescue of Tim Shaddock. I hesitate to judge the decisions made in the former situation – people make errors in judgment all the time, though usually not with such catastrophic consequences. I’m more keenly interested in the other, more recent story of survival and how Shaddock’s experience reflects my own sailing experience in a small way.

Shaddock set sail from La Paz, Mexico in April, in a catamaran well stocked with supplies. The boat’s size has not been reported but it looks to be about 40 feet. He had a dog named Bella with him – one that attached itself to him just as he was preparing to begin his seafaring adventure.

