Two recent ocean-going vessel events had exceedingly different outcomes: OceanGate’s Titan submersible tragedy and the successful rescue of Tim Shaddock. I hesitate to judge the decisions made in the former situation – people make errors in judgment all the time, though usually not with such catastrophic consequences. I’m more keenly interested in the other, more recent story of survival and how Shaddock’s experience reflects my own sailing experience in a small way.
Shaddock set sail from La Paz, Mexico in April, in a catamaran well stocked with supplies. The boat’s size has not been reported but it looks to be about 40 feet. He had a dog named Bella with him – one that attached itself to him just as he was preparing to begin his seafaring adventure.
He intended to reach French Polynesia, 3,000 miles across the Pacific, but within a few weeks of his departure a ferocious storm disabled his boat’s electrical system and sails. A seasoned sailor, Shaddock said that, even though he knew he was in trouble, he enjoyed the solitude he found on the sea, a sentiment that many sailors share. He and Bella survived on ‘sushi’ and rainwater.
Not so seasoned a sailor, I was part of the Houston sailboat racing scene. So I jumped at the chance to deliver a 42-foot sailboat to Key West to participate in the regatta which was the high point of the racing season. This meant five days in open water, sailing across the Gulf of Mexico, from the Galveston Yacht Club to Key West. The boat, named Diablesse, was well equipped and I trusted the captain’s expertise.
The wife of one of the other four crew members sent a large Tupperware container of delicious roast beef sandwiches and we feasted while preparing to set sail.
We headed toward open water and all went well until about an hour into the trip – everyone turned green, and worse, with seasickness. It was miserable. What were we thinking? We were all experienced sailors but hey, those roast beef sandwiches weren’t going to eat themselves!
After that initial misstep, it was smooth sailing until Day 4 when we spotted a Coast Guard boat in the distance. They were near the Dry Tortugas, fishing! Perhaps because they needed to save face, they decided to board us while we were under sail – tricky business indeed, but on board they came. They were so young – boys really. Boys with weapons. Their job that day was to check for contraband. As we all sat obediently down below, they flipped cushions, peered into cubbies and asked our captain questions. All good. They did the Coasties proud – very professional and efficient.
But pirates are real and we were continuously on the lookout. The Mexican tuna boat that rescued Tim Shaddock might have been wary of an unkempt bearded man, thinking he may not be a savory character. Upon boarding Shaddock’s catamaran, the captain of the tuna boat was heard to ask Shaddock if he had drugs or weapons, to which the answer was no. Being on the open sea is the definition of being vulnerable.
When, on Day 5 of Diablesse’s crossing, someone saw land and I felt a sudden let-down. Sleeping through the gentle rocking, the complete solitude of three-hour watches at night with the spectacular Southern Cross in the dark sky above, enjoying the dolphins as they frolicked before our boat (“You can feel the magic of the dolphins”, said Shaddock), the prankish camaraderie – those were five of the best days of my life.
The day of Shaddock’s rescue, in contrast, after being adrift for over two months and fearing for his very survival, will no doubt be the best day of his life. And Bella’s too, for the tuna boat captain became Bella’s forever family.
