Dear editor,
First, I want it to be clear that I am not against PE. This is about reality and economics.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of athletes and sports competitors is projected to grow 36% from 2021 to 2031, much faster than the average for all occupations. About 2,900 openings for athletes and sports competitors are projected each year, on average, over the decade.
On the other hand, according to SmartAsset, it’s estimated that there will be over 821,300 STEM job openings in the next 10 years, or about 82,130 jobs a year. The Bureau of Labor Statistics also projects that the number of jobs in STEM fields is projected to grow by nearly 10% between 2019 and 2029.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of lawyers is projected to grow 10% from 2021 to 2031, faster than the average for all occupations. About 48,700 openings for lawyers are projected each year, on average, over the decade.
As for accountants and auditors, employment in business and financial operations occupations is projected to grow 8.4% from 2014 to 2024, adding 632,400 new jobs.
Wonder whose job prospects are better?
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for athletes and sports competitors was $77,300 in May 2021. However, salaries for professional athletes can vary widely depending on factors such as sport, level of competition, and geographic location.
According to a report by IdTech, the median salary for STEM occupations was $98,340 in 2020. The national average wage for all STEM occupations is $87,570. STEM occupations are projected to grow 10.8% between 2021-2031. This is compared to only 4.9% growth for all other careers.
Hmm, if you go for STEM, your chances of getting a position are about 28 times greater with
$10,000 more a year in average compensation.
The average career length of a professional athlete varies widely depending on factors such as sport, level of competition, and geographic location. However, according to a study by the NFL Players Association, the average career length for an NFL player is just 3.3 years, and an NBA player is 4.8 years. I worked with a gentleman who had brothers playing for Dallas and Cleveland and he was already being recruited. At a practice he had a knee blown out … end of dream. I have yet to hear of anyone in STEM receiving a career-ending injury.
However, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, some of the fastest growing STEM occupations that typically require less than a bachelor’s degree for entry are web developers and computer user support specialists.
School board candidates talk about “priorities.” Obviously they are not talking about long term economic priorities for our students when, according to data from the Texas Education Agency, in the 2009-10 school year, about 2.4% of districts’ general operating expenses were spent on extracurricular activities, including athletics. That comes out to about $157 per student.
According to a report from the U.S. Census Bureau, 42% of school-aged children were involved in sports. So we are spending almost half of our money for students, who as “athletes” have a 3.5% chance of finding a “position”. If you opt for STEM, they have about a 98% chance of finding a job.
Summing it all up, there are 2,900 positions per year in pro athletics.
There are about 82,00 positions per year in STEM.
There are about 48,700 positions per year in law.
There are about 62,300 positions per year in finance.
We have a nice new football stadium. Do we have nice new chem, bio, computer, and physics labs? And extremists are only interested in fighting a “culture war,” not in improving education.
Ernest Ondrias
Wharton
(0) comments
