We have recognized for decades that various professions have had difficulty finding employees to fill certain job positions. My understanding is the current WISD administration is not up to the task to hire teachers. Their solution is to change the calendar to a four-day week.
Fortunately, and I am thankful, the majority of WISD Board of Trustees have chosen to put students’ education first, and voted down a four-day week.
If teaching English, I would want my students reading, writing, and speaking English five days a week. If teaching Spanish, I would want my students reading, writing and speaking Spanish five days a week. And on and on with other courses of study, to make them the best educated students they could possibly be. Practice makes perfect. The more days you work at a task, the chances are you will get better at that task. Thus, I support a five-day school week for WISD students to learn and develop skills.
