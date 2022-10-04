The beat goes on for Boys & Girls Club

Nineteen years ago, which means I could have produced a child and been mortgaging my hat, home and family ranch to send this kid to college right now, the Rotary Club of Wharton started a fund raiser to create a program to give kids something to do besides turn over your outhouse … with you in it.
That first fund raiser created the seed money to establish the Boys and Girls Club. If you’re not familiar with what it does you should hear the testimony from famous people who admit it saved them from an unsavory life on the streets or worse. Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Jon Bon Jovi, Dennis Quaid, Queen Latifah and Ron Howard are just a few of the famous names who came through the doors of a B&G Club somewhere in the United States and their lives have not been too shabby. But when you hear the testimony of an unknown kid of today who says, “It saved my life,” and you know he/she means it literally, it makes the effort expended by volunteers and staff who run it pretty gratifying. And as one supporter remarked “It’s a lot cheaper to tend to their character here than in juvenile court.”
So, Rotary started a movement which received tremendous local support from far sighted individuals and businesses to start a B&G Club. With matching grants the fund grew and resulted in a million-dollar facility. It has become so successful that supporters then approved a $1.5 million expansion.
The function of the club is more than just a place to go after school to play basketball. There are tutors to help with studies, computers to access the internet, musical instruments and instruction on how to use them, leadership training, and more.
So every year when businesses sponsor the Gala and individuals buy tickets to attend, it is more than just an evening out. The profits all go to charity with B&G getting a large share. This year Rotarians had T. Graham Brown. He was outstanding.
In my day in Wharton Rotary, a fiddle player, Woody of Riders in the Sky, famous now because of the movies Toy Story 1 and 2, was an old acquaintance of mine. I had once played in a jam session with him and he actually remembered me. He asked if I wanted to play a tune with him.
I have a license to carry a concealed fiddle so I said, “Sure, let’s go backstage in the kitchen.” He said, “No, I mean during the show.” I felt like Barney Fife when his voice gets high and nervous. With no rehearsal we did a breakdown and it turned out pretty well if I do say so myself, which I usually have to do. A musician friend of mine told me later, “It’s developmental to play with people better than you. Did you charge Woody for the lesson?”
Ain’t it grand to have local support?
