The beat goes on for Boys & Girls Club

Doc Blakely

Nineteen years ago, which means I could have produced a child and been mortgaging my hat, home and family ranch to send this kid to college right now, the Rotary Club of Wharton started a fund raiser to create a program to give kids something to do besides turn over your outhouse … with you in it.

That first fund raiser created the seed money to establish the Boys and Girls Club. If you’re not familiar with what it does you should hear the testimony from famous people who admit it saved them from an unsavory life on the streets or worse. Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, Jon Bon Jovi, Dennis Quaid, Queen Latifah and Ron Howard are just a few of the famous names who came through the doors of a B&G Club somewhere in the United States and their lives have not been too shabby. But when you hear the testimony of an unknown kid of today who says, “It saved my life,” and you know he/she means it literally, it makes the effort expended by volunteers and staff who run it pretty gratifying. And as one supporter remarked “It’s a lot cheaper to tend to their character here than in juvenile court.”

