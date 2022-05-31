Big men and horses’ behinds

In the days of the old West everybody was aware that sheep men and cattlemen did not get along too well.
But here’s a story about a near war over cattle and a horse. At most local fairs there is a rule that you can’t put a horse in a stall near cattle. Cattle have their place, and other species theirs. Horses are usually in a place way off from the others for good reason. They like to nip, nicker and create general havoc among the other species, or even their own. Sort of like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, so to speak.
So the administrators of the show appoint some big, tough guy to enforce the rule because invariably somebody will spot an empty stall and stick a horse in it because it’s close to the show ring. Anyway, in our case, Johnny gets the job of enforcing the rule. He is 6-foot-6, 270 pounds and can bench press a Clydesdale. Johnny is a very nice guy but he doesn’t take anything off anybody and doesn’t own much so he’s not afraid of being sued. Perfect guy for the job.
Things were going well at the fair until the middle of the week. All of a sudden a paint stallion shows up in a stall in the middle of the cattle section. Stallions are not known for their gentle nature in the first place and this paint was the reincarnation of Hitler. Cattle were going berserk. Somebody called for big bad Johnny for a decision on what to do since nobody knew who owned the horse.
“What should we do?” they asked the big man.
“Get him out of there and put him in the arena. Nothing is going on there for a while and he can run off some of that energy.”
“But we can’t do that. We don’t know who owns him?”
“Get out of the way. I’ll take him out myself.”
Suddenly a guy shows up, smoking a Churchill cigar. He’s 6-foot-4 and hovers around 280 pounds, depending on the stage of the barbeque cook offs.
“No, you ain’t,” says the equally massive newcomer, “that’s an expensive horse and he’s mine.”
Johnny gets right in his face.
“Yes, I am. He’s going out of here now and into the arena and I better not see him or you back here again, ever.”
“Do you know who I am? I’m Phillip P. Dinwitty III of River Oaks Stables and I sit on the board of seven major corporations and that horse is worth $40,000.”
Johnny says, “Do you know who I am?”
“No, and I don’t give a damn.”
“Well, I’m the guy in charge of horses and horse’s behinds and you and your $40,000 partner are going into a $250,000 covered arena. Now git.”
They went. Somewhere in the spirit world smiles must have crossed the faces of Roy Rogers, Gene Autry and Atilla the Hun.
