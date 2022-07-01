Gathering financial documents and organizing a loved one’s final affairs can become challenging and even frustrating when there has been limited communication and planning.
One of the first steps in administering a loved one’s estate is to determine whether he or she had a will. If your loved one had been working on their estate planning, it is likely they hired an attorney who should have knowledge of the wills location. If a will is not located, the estate may require administration in absence of a will. It is crucial to locate any wills or codicils and get them filed with the probate court.
Once the will is located, an application to probate last will and testament and for issuance of letters testamentary may be filed with the court. This application describes the background of the decedent, states relevant parties, and names the proposed executor who will begin administering the estate.
Upon the application’s filing, the probate clerk shall issue a citation and post public notice of the application for a minimum of 10 days before a judge can set a hearing to determine if the will can be admitted for probate. During the notification period, the applicant must prepare the proof of death testimony that contains the decedent’s name, date of death, place where the death occurred, domicile, and information about the decedent’s family and marital history.
At the time of hearing, the judge will review all filed documents and hear pertinent testimony. If there are no concerns, the judge can sign an order admitting will to probate and for issuance of letters testamentary. Once the order is approved, the named executor will sign a qualifying oath along with obtaining a surety (or cash) bond that acts to protect the estate assets from any malfeasance of the executor. When the oath is filed and the bond approved by the court, the executor becomes qualified to receive letters testamentary from the court.
Letters testamentary authorize the executor to act and manage the affairs on behalf of the estate. The executor will take letters testamentary to financial institutions, title companies, and insurance companies to demonstrate that they are the person authorized by the court to handle estate matters.
Sometimes, a will fails to name an executor or the named executor is unable or unwilling to serve. In such cases, the beneficiaries under the will may collectively designate a person willing and able to serve as administrator. When a decedent’s will is admitted to probate and an administrator is appointed, the administrator will receive letters of administration with will annexed.
Within 30 days of appointment, the independent executor, must publish notice to all creditors in a publication circulated within the county where the will is being probated. This notice gives all creditors to whom the estate owes money the opportunity to claim the debts owed to them. Within 60 days of appointment, the executor will give notice by certified mail to all creditors known to have a secured claim.
If a claim is filed by a creditor, the executor should consult his attorney to determine how to handle the claim. Additionally, the executor and his attorney must determine if the estate is a taxable estate per federal tax code guidelines.
Within 60 days of quantification, the independent executor must send notice (by certified mail) to all beneficiaries listed in the will. This notice must include the name and address of all beneficiaries; decedent’s name; that the will has been admitted to probate; that the beneficiary receiving this notice is named as a beneficiary in the will; and the independent executor’s name and contact information.
Within 90 days of appointment, the independent executor must file an affidavit of notice stating that beneficiaries were properly notified. The executor will also prepare and file an inventory, appraisement, and list of claims (or affidavit in lieu of inventory) that lists all personal property of the estate that is located in Texas; a description and market value of that property; and the location of the property. This filing will also list all claims that the estate has against others.
Losing a parent or close family friends can often become overwhelming. In addition to coping with their grief, the families are often left in charge of planning the funeral as well as handling the various legal details. Please consider sharing your final wishes and the location of important documents with a trusted friend or family member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.