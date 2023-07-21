Dr. Wallace:
My parents, particularly my father, have always been quite vocal about guys that I have dated since I was 15! They never held their opinions back at all, especially when they didn’t like someone.
There was one guy who they really liked, however. I dated this guy for about six months until I finally grew wary of his shortcomings, and I broke the relationship off. My parents were quite surprised when we broke up, and my father even scolded me for leaving this guy. I believe my dad did this since he had a lot in common with him, and they used to talk a lot together when he was over at our house.
Anyhow, this guy got into some big trouble about four months after we stopped dating each other. He was the talk of our school at one point, and not in a good way.
Now I’m here this summer in between my junior and senior years of high school, and I’ve met a new guy that I really like. We’ve had three wonderful weeks together and of course, once I brought him to meet my parents, my father acted distant and made snide comments about him the next morning.
I almost brought up my previous boyfriend that my father really liked, but I held back because I didn’t have things thought out well enough to make a big issue of it to my father at that moment. But now that I’ve had time to think it over, I know exactly what I would say to be able to cut my father down to size with his incessant opinions regarding my personal social life.
When would be the best time to let my father have a piece of my mind? Should I confront him alone or do it at a time when my mother is there to also hear my point of view?
Don’t do it at all. I suggest you just quietly roll your eyes when you’re not facing your father and let all his bluster go at this point in your life.
Yes, you do have the upper hand since he obviously liked and vouched for a guy who turned out to be not such a good person. But I feel you’d be better served by not escalating things at this point. You are likely soon to turn 18 and will be an adult who can make decisions with or without anyone’s input or influence.
You’ll have the same father for your lifetime, but your dating interests may come and go over the next several years. Resist the temptation to lash out and you will keep more harmony within your family. But at the same time, date who you would like and just let the chirping you’re hearing go into and out of your ears quickly.
It’s Tough Being the Parent of a Teenager Today
Dr. Wallace:
I’m a parent, not a teenager. These days I struggle to try to balance being a good parent (from my teen’s point of view) and to achieve the comfort levels I seek on various issues my teenager deals with regularly.
I hear a lot about how other parents set up their rules, but I stick with mine regardless, about 90-95% of the time, and this method has not failed me yet.
Am I right to run my own race as a parent of a teen, or should I seek to mold my rules to me more in line with a cross section of what other parents that I know do?
Parent off One Teen Now and Another One Soon:
Being a prudent, fair and wise parent is more challenging today than ever before. The rise of social media and the internet have changed the game in many ways that were unknowable even a few decades ago.
Seek to balance what your goals are with what trust you feel your teenager has earned. Don’t seek to gratify your own positions at all costs, but instead give some slack here and there as you feel it has been earned, despite this slack making you nervous.
Remember to communicate at all costs. Keep a dialogue open at all times and be consistent in your approach. It’s important for teens to know the rules in advance. Most teenagers will respect rules if they are reasonable and are applied uniformly, fairly and equally. Yes, you can create an exception in favor of your teen once in a while, but be clear to explain why this is a “one-off” situation and things will revert to the regular rules again thereafter.
I agree you should customize your rules to your teenager and your family. It’s fine to know what other families are doing, but don’t feel pressured to change your standards to fit anyone else’s.
