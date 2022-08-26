Dear editor,
Thank you to Wharton County Junior College for reopening the fitness center. We are excited to be back where we can work out in such a nice facility and with reasonable fees. With such a variety of exercise machines as well as free weights, anyone can find the perfect exercise routine for his or her individual fitness level. Since exercise is so important for physical and mental well-being, now is the time to join to improve your health. I urge adults of all ages to be a part of this program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.