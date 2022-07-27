I commend the WISD school board, superintendent and teachers for all their efforts in the face of impossible circumstances. We are asking them to make bricks without straw. In this case, the bricks are responsible, productive citizens with the ability to think independently and know the difference between fact and fake news. Discipline is the straw that has been removed from our local schools over the past 30 years under the “guidance” of the U.S. Department of Education and its battalions of doctors of education.
Joe Southern’s recent thoughtful column urged concerned citizens to take a personal interest in trying to make our local schools better by volunteering to mentor or to read to students. This I have long wanted to do so, until I heard about veteran teachers resigning after being called “G-D MF” one too many times by 4-year-olds and high school students engaging in “sexting,” picture taking with their phones in the restrooms.
The sad fact is that local education policy is subject to TEA [Texas Education Agency], U.S. Department of Education, and ultimately the U.S. Justice Department, which preclude truly effective local policies regarding discipline.
I remember when local schools actually worked: Each mild-manned Baptist lady (on the weekend) became, during the week, the ultimate judge, jury, and executioner of her classroom, an iron fist in a velvet glove. On the first day of class in September, each lady would brandish her paddle (usually with holes) and lay down the law regarding her expectations for our behavior which entailed respect for her authority and for each other.
Those choosing to test those standards were summarily taken into the hall and given pops which echoed all over the school, causing the rest of us to sigh and keep our heads down as we worked a bit harder.
We need a tough, new state Parent Responsibility Law making parents liable for fines and/or incarceration for the lawless, disruptive behavior of their offspring. Parents must agree to the principle of In Loco Parentis, whereby the school staff assume the role of parent during school hours and activities, with no appeal of their disciplinary decisions. Anyone disagreeing is free to seek private or home schooling, subject to yearly academic progress testing.
Get off teachers’ backs, let them run their own classrooms by meting out instant justice so they can get back to teaching those who wish to be taught; expel repeat offenders into a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) under military discipline whereby they are taught building trades and life skills (that’s for another essay).
PS: Kudos to WISD school board for cancelling the proposed Jumbo Tron for the football stadium which would have cost more than the current deficit for the City of Wharton.
