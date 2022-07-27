Dear editor,

I commend the WISD school board, superintendent and teachers for all their efforts in the face of impossible circumstances. We are asking them to make bricks without straw. In this case, the bricks are responsible, productive citizens with the ability to think independently and know the difference between fact and fake news. Discipline is the straw that has been removed from our local schools over the past 30 years under the “guidance” of the U.S. Department of Education and its battalions of doctors of education.

