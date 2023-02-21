During its 40-year history, St. Thomas’ Thrift Shop has received countless donations from local families wanting to share their second-hand treasures with others.
When one drives past the thrift shop on any given day, a collection of furniture and household items may be stacked at the front door for staff to sift through on Wednesday workdays.
Recently, a family scrapbook containing roughly seven years’ worth of newspaper clippings, invitations, greeting cards, and other mementos belonging to the Julius Gensberg family was found there.
Julius Gensberg was born in New York City in 1904. In August 1944, he was appointed Superintendent of Wharton ISD, having served as high school principal the previous two years and teacher and tennis coach for 10 years. The announcement of his superintendency is the very first item in the scrapbook.
In 1945, a wedding invitation announces his marriage to Leah Frank (born in New Jersey, 1911). Leah had been a librarian in Los Angeles ISD for 15 years before coming to Wharton as a librarian at Wharton County Junior College, where she worked for 11 years and, in her spare time, transcribed braille textbooks.
For Gensberg, 1945 was busy! We see invitations to different events taped on the pages. Several local ministers and Rabbi Schwartz participated in the Baccalaureate Service on May 27. In the fall, Mr. and Mrs. Gensberg were visited by Julius’s brother Frank from San Marcos. Frank had just been discharged from the Army after oversees duty with the First Army in France and Germany. He was wounded in the Battle of Hurtgen Forest (Battle of the Bulge) and awarded the Purple Heart.
The 1946 Baccalaureate Service, held in the “old gym,” was again led by local ministers. During the summer the Gensbergs visited Leah’s parents in California, returning in time “to swelter with the rest of us.” That fall Doris and Bobby Kleas (future owner of Kleas Hardware) were married at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
In March, Charles Graves Sivells (future WISD superintendent) and Wanda Kellar were married, and Dorothy Broughton (future owner of the dance studio located where Hesed House is now) and Cecil Ramsey were married. Graduation invitations in 1947 include one for Wharton County Training School. One of those graduating with highest distinction is Carlton Dawson, son of WCTS Principal C.W. Dawson.
In the summer of 1947, the Gensbergs are being wished well at their new location in Sebastian, Texas (near McAllen). In South Texas, the Gensbergs were active in the Jewish community, and the scrapbook includes an invitation to the dedication of the new Temple Emanuel in McAllen (1949). In the fall of 1950, Julius and Leah returned to Wharton; Julius is again high school principal, and Mr. Sivells is superintendent. The scrapbook includes hand-made nametags for the Gensbergs to an event honoring the state champion Wharton High School football team. Mementos of events among the local Jewish community and WISD during 1951 and 1952 lie unattached inside the scrapbook’s back cover.
I have no idea who donated this collection, but I do thank them and promise that similar donations to St. Thomas’ Thrift Shop will find a proper home. The scrapbook is interesting and will soon join the archive of Jewish history at Rice University.
