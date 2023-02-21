During its 40-year history, St. Thomas’ Thrift Shop has received countless donations from local families wanting to share their second-hand treasures with others.

When one drives past the thrift shop on any given day, a collection of furniture and household items may be stacked at the front door for staff to sift through on Wednesday workdays.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.