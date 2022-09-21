Dear editor,
Dear editor,
If you have time to kill and are looking for some interesting reading, go to the following website: https://www.county.org/Resources-for-County-Officials/TAC-Publications/Salary-Survey.
The county population of Wharton County is 41,721 and per the Texas Association of Counties (TAC), the county budget was $30,000,300 the county judge’s salary is $75,213.
The population of Atascosa County is 49,939, the county budget was $74,500,000, the county judge’s salary is $67,123.
The population of Polk County is 51,899 the county budget was $36,237,121, the county judge’s salary is $65,582.
The population of Rusk County is 52,743, the county budget was $33,057,754, the county judge’s salary is $63,506.
All salaried county positions are shown. A really interesting read.
Ernest Ondrias
Wharton
