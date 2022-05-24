Dear editor,
Did you ever think you would see an America that couldn’t feed her babies, isn’t able to keep the lights on, and allows an invasion on her southern border? In my opinion our current administration will go down in history as the most incompetent people to ever lead our country.
This administration now owns the highest interest rates in 16 years, highest gas prices in our history, record inflation, all time high crime rates, and more illegal aliens entering our border than ever before.
We need leaders that look for solutions to these problems; not an administration that takes no responsibility for its mistakes and blames others for the problems they created.
Cities governed by Democrats look like Gotham City before Batman and Robin showed up. Why? Because when Democrat prosecutors don’t enforce laws, people don’t obey the law. In my opinion these prosecutors appear to be on the side of the criminal instead of the victim.
Our elected officials have gotten too far away from common sense. Trump asked for $8 billion to build a wall to protect our border. This administration says “no wall” but sends $55 billion to Ukraine to defend its border.
The Senate just proposed a bill that would allow abortions up until the time of birth. Some Dems just testified before a House committee that they believe men can get pregnant and can have abortions. In my opinion this proves the inmates have escaped the asylum and are running wild in Washington, DC, posing as elected officials. Too many Republicans are acting like turtles; they only stick their neck out when there is no adversity or risk.
To quote a retired judge who said his political science book he studied 60 years ago in college contained the following on how to overturn a democracy: 1) divide the country philosophically
2) foment racial strife 3) cause distrust in police 4) swarm the nation’s borders 5) engender the military to weaken it 6) overburden the citizens with taxation 7) encourage civil rioting 8) control all vote balloting 9) control the media. Kinda sounds like the Democratic play book.
In my opinion we now need 4 political parties 1) the old Democratic Party 2) the radical socialist Democrats 3) the Republican Turtles and 4) the Party of Common Sense.
Earl Yackel
Wharton
