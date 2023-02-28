Watching a TV discussion this morning and the discussion is about the issues surrounding the re-editing of books by Roald Dahl, Ian Fleming, and others to remove offensive language. I think most people who have read letters that I have sent in could probably deduce that I am a liberal D and would be surprised to hear that I find this abhorrent. I see this as nothing more than further “white” washing of American history!
Being an avid reader for the last 70-plus years, I have probably read most of the books that are at the center of this furor. Quite frankly, my rabid liberalism was born in this literature; reading of the conditions and mistreatment of various immigrant groups, the horrors of slavery, the maneuvers used by capitalists to terrorize labor organizers, the stealing of the land by our government, the Trail of Tears, and then growing up in the Jim Crow era.
I remember sitting in a bus station in Wharton with my mother and brother, in the white section, puzzled by the signs by the water fountains and restrooms, the difference in the facilities, and why people were separated like this. I spent summers on my grandparents farms. I have hand-picked cotton with the Jackson family, chopped cotton with them, and played football for hours with them, but at the bus station we couldn’t associate. In the ’70s a family member discovered that a couple that my wife and I saw socially were Black, my wife was pulled aside by them and was given the popular white folks speech, “You will lose all respect in the community if you are associating with them.”
I guess the white nationalists have taken to heart the old saying, “Those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it.” They are licking their chops, excited about a return to “the good ole days.”
