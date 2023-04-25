Dear editor,
Recently got a nice glossy political snail mail regarding school board elections and priorities. It got me thinking, just what is “back to basics”? I discovered some interesting interpretations.
“Back to basics” is a term used in education that refers to long-established customs that society has traditionally used in schools. It is also known as traditional education or customary education. The term can be used to describe a return to the fundamental principles of a subject or skill. It can also refer to a return to the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic.
“Back to basics” in education in a “conservative” society can refer to a return to traditional teaching methods and curriculum. It can also refer to a focus on core subjects such as reading, writing, and arithmetic. The phrase has been used by conservative politicians in the United States as part of their education reform agenda.
“Back to basics” in education in a “liberal/socialist” society can refer to a focus on core subjects such as reading, writing, and arithmetic. It can also refer to a return to traditional teaching methods and curriculum.
The most striking thing about these three interpretations is that only the first strictly addresses education, “a return to the fundamental principles of a subject or skill. It can also refer to a return to the basics of reading, writing, and arithmetic.” Only after political interpretations of the phrase is the term “curriculum” used.
This leads to the obvious conclusion that we are not talking about education today, just curriculum.
One writer then uses the term “Teach Patriotic History” which is widely considered a racist “dog whistle.” Is this history going to mention all the injustices perpetrated against the First Nations, slavery, the evolution of “policing” from slave patrols, lynching, the blatant racism that existed well in to the ’60s and the continuing blindness of white Americans to structural racism? I think this can also be likened to “Whitewashing” history.
Whitewashing history is the act of glossing over or covering up vices, crimes or scandals or exonerating by means of a perfunctory investigation or biased presentation of data with the intention to improve one’s reputation. It is the deliberate attempt to conceal unpleasant or incriminating facts about someone or something.
What we most desperately need is the teaching of critical thinking skills the abilities that help you think rationally and clearly, collect and process information, analyze and evaluate arguments, and make decisions without letting your emotions run the show. They are important for solving problems and advancing in your daily life and career. Some examples of critical thinking skills are analysis, interpretation, inference, and evaluation.
Of course, increasing teacher pay is a good thing, got to pay for quality.
Ernest Ondrias
Wharton
