I have a Gringo friend that has a man cave he calls Tequila Mockingbird.
He is a writer specializing in novels about the Old West and gunfights along the Rio Grande. You start thinking like that when you live in Texas and do research in Mexico. His research takes place in cantinas where he studies mariachi music and watches flamenco dancers stomp out cucarachas.
By the way Gringo has an interesting origin. It is not Spanish, it is English, or a corruption thereof, brought about by General Mile’s troops when they invaded Mexico many tequilas ago looking for a terrorist named Geronimo, who later inspired paratroopers to yell his name while falling out of airplanes. They yelled other incantations if they forgot to wear a chute.
Anyway, the troops were all riding horses and to keep up their nerve as they cantered along, their most often sung and most annoying song was “Green Grow the Violets.” The Mexicans heard that and started calling the cavalry what they perceived to be the name of the song, “Gringo.” This is extremely important information to remember when at cocktail parties, the conversation lags and the crowd turns surly because there is a shortage of lime and salt.
Tequila was first made by the indigenous tribes of an area now known as Jalisco in Mexico. The Aztecs extracted a concoction from the agave plant, boiled it and fermented it, strictly for medicinal purposes. It was most often used as a cure for snake bite and carried in a little wooden bottle. The victim drank the contents if bitten by a snake. Medicine men carried tequila and a snake for emergencies.
Later the Gringos discovered it and brought it to the United States. The FDA found out about it and made importers use warning labels on it. The translation from Aztec to Spanish to English reads something like this:
Warning: Tequila may have the following side effects: seeing double and feeling single, talking very loud, not hearing so pretty good, dancing on table tops, ripping clothes off self, stumbling to polka tunes, sudden lapses into consciousness, a feeling of importance, a heightened attraction to the opposite sex or mops leaning upside down in a corner, itching of the tongue, inability to focus beyond three inches, inability to pronounce the word Lilliputian, putting shoes on wrong feet including your own, strong desire to do stand-up comedy, entering Karaoke contests, streaking through a car wash, high jumping a speed bump, challenging Nancy Pelosi to a water pistol fight, asking to buy a cell phone at Taco Bell.
Double warning: If you are at a bullfight and the crowd rises to their feet and yells “Ole’” do not jump into the ring and take a bow, even if you are Swedish, or you’ll learn that Toro does not refer to a brand of lawn mower. If thrown in a Mexican jail, do not give your name as Jose Cuervo.
Adios, Gringos.
