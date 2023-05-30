Pokin’ Fun began 50 years ago when I was asked to write a speculative syndicated weekly humor column for the Pensacola News Journal in Florida. I wrote 45 columns, about five hundred words each, in 30 days, to see if I could stand the pace. I sent them to the editor who promptly sent them back, turned me down, but thanked me for the effort.
A few days later I laughingly told a client in Ft Worth, where I was speaking, about my short lived journey into Jungle Journalism and he suggested I send a few columns to his friend, Stanley Frank, Editor of The West Texas Livestock Weekly, and gave me the address in San Angelo, TX. I sent Stanley ONE COLUMN, picked at random out of that 45 and asked for a second opinion. I felt sure he would say “You can’t spell either” but Lo and Behold, Stanley called me and said he liked it, when could I start and what would I call it. I actually said, “I don’t know, I’m just pokin’ fun at life.” He said, “I like it, let’s go with Pokin’ Fun.” After Stanley passed over the river Jordan his son, Bobby Frank, took over as editor, continued Pokin’ Fun under the more simplified logo of The Livestock Weekly. I owe both men a debt of gratitude for supporting me and allowing other editors to carry the column as well. Gracias Amigos.
So here we are, some 2,600 columns of Pokin’ Fun later and I’m calling it quits (pun intended). I am not retired, but refried. I am refried to the Hill Country and spending my time playing fiddle backed by Humming Birds and Snortin’ Wildlife. I leave you with a few choice thoughts:
Mark Twain wrote, “Laughter is the most powerful weapon on the face of the earth. Money, Power, Persuasion, Persecution, all these things can lift at a colossal humbug, push it a little, weaken it a little, century by century, but only laughter can blow it to rags and atoms at a single blast. Against the assault of laughter nothing can stand.” I agree with my loftier fellow humorist.
To all my other editors, friends, and faithful readers, I leave to you my own personal philosophy of success and wish you lots of it:
To have laughed often and loved much, to have won the respect of intelligent persons and the affection of little children, to look an old dog in the eye and know that he likes you just because you like him, to have looked for beauty where they said there was none, and to have found it. To leave the world a little better, whether it’s through a garden patch, a better business or a redeemed social condition, to know that even one life has lived a fuller span or breathed a little easier because you have lived, that is to have succeeded. Farewell.
