Dear editor,
I remember watching the 6 p.m. news in the ’50s and ’60s, a lot of Walter Cronkite and Edward R. Murrow, who were, and are, considered two of the most revered figures of American journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please sign up to subscribe to the Wharton Journal-Spectator online edition.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Online Access
|$1.00
|for 1 day
|One Month Online Access
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|Six Months Online Access
|$31.00
|for 180 days
|Two Years Online Access
|$87.00
|for 730 days
|One Yr Online Access
|$48.00
|for 365 days
If you already subscribe to our print edition, sign up for FREE access to our online edition. Thanks for reading the Wharton Journal Spectator.
Dear editor,
I remember watching the 6 p.m. news in the ’50s and ’60s, a lot of Walter Cronkite and Edward R. Murrow, who were, and are, considered two of the most revered figures of American journalism.
It was straight news reporting, no opinions, jokes, eating, double entendres, etc.; just them sitting at the desk reporting the news with the occasional video.
I have a strong suspicion that the downward trend in media trust started its decline in the ’80s, with the inception of the internet, and has become progressively worse as social media has exploded.
There are no more news services now. They morphed into “content providers” who immediately noticed that drama catches eyeballs, and it’s been a screaming downhill slide ever since. All we have now are people using dramatic voices, acting techniques (body language), hyperbolic proclamations, and hyperemotional language reading the news. Just listen to David Muir and Tucker Carlson.
Even more bizarre is the notion that a lot of people have that their Google University degree based on their internet habits gives them the wherewithal to pontificate on nearly any subject they want.
Typically in the United States we have a standard, 12-year education timeline for basic functional literacy and skills. To be a doctor, plan on four years of college, four years of medical school, then 1-7 years of residency, depending on the type of practice, and possibly a 1-3-year fellowship. Someone who is pursuing a Ph.D. will typically spend four years obtaining their basic degree and a further four years to obtain the Ph.D. In some fields, it is also possible to pursue fellowships. These are well-organized, structured, time-tested systems that have turned out the scientists and medical professionals who have created all the amazing technologies, services, and products we have available today.
I have read stuff on the internet from people who have fewer years on the earth than some of my medical colleagues have invested in their education, spouting nonsense that anyone who had a couple of undergrad science courses would recognize as originating in a pasture behind a bull.
Can any of you point me to any known medical or scientific authority who claims to have no formal advanced education?
Ernest Ondrias
Wharton
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.