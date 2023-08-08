In the first two publications of the Wharton Journal-Spectator, Merle Hudgins submitted great photos and history on cattle - i.e. Brahman cattle - in Wharton County.
My interest in these articles brought up memories of my own. Memories of cattle owners of yesteryears that I knew or know their families. The articles also brought up a memory of myself at age 4 and I remembered the Borden family living in Mackay.
My family lived in Mackay and were farmers. My dad would help Mr. Borden at times when mechanical work was needed. One day, dad brought me a doll from Mrs. Borden. He said it was a special doll. It was the first doll that opened and shut her eyes. She was beautiful to me, as the only dolls I had were homemade by my grandmother – and they were beautiful too.
I had never thought of this doll until I read Hudgins’ article.
Thanks to the newspaper for printing the article and to Merle Hudgins for the memory. How I wish I had that doll today.
– Doris Houseworth Teague
