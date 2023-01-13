Dear editor,
It’s very clear the Democrats stick together like a pack of wolves. The Republicans at times look more like a bunch of cats being corralled by cowboys.
Dear editor,
It’s very clear the Democrats stick together like a pack of wolves. The Republicans at times look more like a bunch of cats being corralled by cowboys.
In my opinion, Washington, DC, needs a good dose of ex-lax. I hope the newly elected Republicans are smart enough to administer the dosage.
Every day more scandals and corruption are exposed. It now appears our own CIA had a hand in the Kennedy assassination. Unbelievable! Just recently, every flight in America was canceled because the FAA computer system failed and Biden’s Secretary of Transportation has no idea why. Evidence is now coming out that the FBI and CIA both told Twitter and Facebook to withhold information about Hunter Biden’s laptop before the 2020 election and censor Republican’s speech in order to help Biden win the election. In my opinion a country without free speech isn’t a free country.
Biden’s Department of Justice appointed a special prosecutor to go after Trump because he had classified documents at his home in Florida. Biden just got caught with classified documents in several locations going back to when he was vice president. I wonder if the FBI will raid his home like they did Trump’s? What Trump meant by “make America great again” was stop the corruption, equal justice, and start making the products our citizens need in America again.
Whales are already showing up dead on the East Coast because Dems want to put wind turbines in the Atlantic and destroy the fishing industry. They also want to destroy over 100,000 acres of agricultural land in Idaho doing the same thing. The Dems “green new deal” is destroying our country. They also want to ban all gas stoves. America will not only be short on food but we won’t be able to cook what we have. What idiot comes up with these ideas?
Many Americans lay homeless on the streets of our cities but the Biden administration can put illegal aliens in $500 per night motels in New York plus feed them. Then the illegals show their gratitude by throwing away most of the food because they don’t like American cuisine.
Nineteen terrorists caused the 9/11 attack. We have had almost 2 million illegal aliens get away crossing our southern border since Biden took office. How many terrorist were in this group of illegals? We have no idea. The Dems agenda and policies are destroying America.
As the old saying goes “when you’re dead you don’t know it, but your friends and family suffer the pain. When you are stupid the same thing applies.”
Earl Yackel
Wharton
