The Lord works in mysterious ways

This story is true. I once knew a preacher who was a real hoot. He wore loud clothes, smoked cigars, drank, and married a woman 30 years younger than him.
He was also a fine speaker and supplemented his meager income from his own non-domination church by doing after-dinner talks on the convention circuit. We appeared on programs together and I got acquainted with him at the receptions before the meeting, and the bars afterwards. He could hold his liquor better than any Protestant I ever met. He never appeared to be the least bit tipsy. I asked him how he did it. With a great smile he said, “I turn the wine into water.”
I said, “But you’re drinking Scotch.”
He said, “So what, we’re going Dutch aren’t we?”
None of that made a lick of sense but everybody around us laughed and slapped him on the back. Now this guy may sound abnormal for a minister but he had a church that ministered to bums, gamblers, ladies of the evening, and other high class clientele like members of congress, in a major city which shall remain nameless in order to protect the guilty. He joked that he had a drive-through confession with a neon sign that read, “Toot and tell or go to hell.” He had an express lane for three sins or less. He said he did not accept love offerings, preferring cash instead.
So the guy was well healed and the life of the party. After I got to know him pretty well I also discovered that he was shock proof. Bad language, violence, gambling, none of that brought the slightest protest from his lips and he continued to smile broadly although he behaved as a perfect gentleman. He never offered advice unless asked but would pray for you at the drop of a martini glass if asked. He said he derived his inspiration from the Bible, that Jesus walked among the sinners and even had supper with the IRS. He claims he shot dice with a guy once for the chance to save his soul and won.
“And did you save his soul?” I asked.
“I’m not making any guarantees; he still owes me 50 bucks.”
So I pressed my luck and asked about the gorgeous young blonde he married. As I already mentioned she was a good 30 years younger than him. I should also mention that this was his third wife.
“We met at a revival when I was between marriages, lonely and vulnerable. She took advantage of me, I know, but I take solace in the knowledge that I saved her from a life of sin and misery. You see she was thinking of becoming a Democrat.”
I must admit I liked the reverend. He was different. He invited me to lunch once at Hooters. When I appeared visibly shocked he said, “It’s OK. I have a ministry there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.