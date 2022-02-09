Is “old” a bad thing?
When Wayne and I moved to Wharton in 1967, there were beautiful homes that had been occupied by families for generations. The same could be said about the buildings around town, which were beautifully well-kept for years.
It made a difference when first laying eyes on the town. Many times, during my years at the chamber of commerce, I heard talk about demolishing something to rebuild a new design in its place. But something always encouraged us to restore and revitalize instead of destroying the past.
Cool heads and logical thinking gave us one of the most attractive civic centers in the area. The building, once known as the Gulf Coast Medical Center, had not been used for five years and was deteriorating. But after lots of planning, the building was converted and is now used for numerous community activities as our Wharton Civic Center.
A similar story can be told for the Rugeley-Blasingame Clinic, which is now the home of the Wharton ISD Administration. The loss of Houston Lighting & Power Co. was unfortunate, but their beautiful commercial building has become an excellent house for our Wharton Police Department.
There are many, beautiful homes that were once estate houses along Richmond Road. One belonged to Ms. Christine Hamilton, which was a lovely home near the chamber of commerce. I remember she loved to entertain friends and made the most beautiful quilts. Her home, along with the Harrison and Merka homes on Richmond, are beautiful pieces of Wharton’s history that we can still enjoy seeing daily.
Unfortunately, some of these beautiful homes and buildings have not been maintained, or have been torn down throughout the years. Unfortunately, this happens when people move too quickly and don’t think about the opportunities to preserve our historic town.
Now, let’s talk about the current topic of discussion around town that has to do with one of our historic structures – the Stephen F. Austin Elementary School, also known to many of us as Minnie Mae Hopper Elementary School or Abell Street School.
Some of my personal memories of this building include watching some of the first plays of the Plaza Theatre in the auditorium. Recently, I was shown a program with the names of all of the performers, which included my dear friend, Richard Arnold. This was also the first place where architect David Bucek first revealed the plans for our now restored courthouse.
But this property has more importance than my own knowledge based on personal memories. This landmark site has such historical value to the State of Texas that the Preservation Texas Organization listed the school as one of its top 10 endangered historic places in Texas in 2021, only showing its prominence to the local and state heritage.
There are some who believe this building has served its purpose and is no longer an asset to our community. However, those of us who have the best interest of preserving the current established neighborhood can see the potential use for the current property, that comes with preservation and restoration, and also see a way to provide additional housing in other available locations in town. To do so, it requires everyone, including the city and Wharton ISD to see the bigger picture and work side by side for a common goal that benefits everyone.
A proposed housing project would add 34 housing units on the existing property, while each of the surrounding blocks in the neighborhood currently have anywhere from 5-11 houses taking up the same square footage. There are other, similar vacant properties within the city that would provide adequate space for this new neighborhood and also provide ample parking, unlike the elementary school property.
By preserving and repurposing this school, we could allow for it to continue to provide space for many other much needed services in our town, such as senior citizens and Meals on Wheels programs, and other educational programs.
The biggest concern is that once these older structures are gone, they, and the history they portray, are gone forever and we will lose a piece of what makes Wharton special.
The Wharton County Heritage Partnership and the Wharton County Historical Commission have been working relentlessly to acquire the property and allow it to fulfill its true potential. If you would like more information about how you can help this endeavor, we ask that you contact Pat Blair at blairpatm@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.