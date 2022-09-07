Dear editor,
Dear editor,
It’s not about CRT (Critical Race Theory). It’s not about life. It’s not about freedom. It’s not about patriotism. It’s not about God. It’s about control.
The abuse cycle has three phases: 1. Attract 2. Devalue 3. Discard.
Abusers can be loud, attractive, rich, charming or they can be soft, subtle, smooth, deceptive. Either way the victim ends up feeling like a rat in front of a cobra. Republicans continue to keep people scared, divided, poor and isolated just like an abuser controls the victim.
MAGA Republicans are currently engaged in an abuse cycle. They start or end wars to drum up patriotism (attract). They spend tons of money on tax breaks for the wealthy (attract). They try to make themselves feel superior by setting themselves above others like immigrants, minorities or women (attract).
Then, they devalue certain groups like immigrants, minorities, LGBTQ people, women, or anyone who doesn’t fit their narrow view of acceptability.
Lastly, they discard people. We watched policy after policy kill millions during the pandemic by confusing the issues regarding masks, treatments, transmitting, tracking. By minimizing or downplaying the effects of the deadly disease, people suffered. They knew people would die, but they did it anyway.
MAGA Republicans discard children by flooding the state with more destructive guns into the hands of people who want to do harm. They pushed kids back to school creating more mask confusion. They know people will die, but they did it anyway.
MAGA Republicans discard women by restricting healthcare to the point where everyone is scared to get basic pregnancy treatment. They know women will die, but they did it anyway.
MAGA Republicans discard educators by demanding they work in person during a raging pandemic. They pay them far below their education level and restrict their retirement, so even when they’ve given their lives to educate, they live in poverty. They know educators suffer, but they do it anyway.
MAGA Republicans discard books, facts, feelings, climate. They know people will suffer, but they do it anyway.
MAGA Republicans in Texas raise property taxes and create unpredictable electrical supply. These policies hurt people. They know it, but they did it anyway.
The Democratic Party in the United States is the most diverse political group in the world. We embrace differences, welcome debate, advocate for each other, create physical safety. Democrats are responsible for Social Security, Medicare, Rural Electrification Act, Fair Labor Standards, Unemployment Insurance, Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA), and many more.
Look at our leader’s behavior. Notice what they do, not what they say. People can say anything to get what they want. Pay attention to the abuse cycle taking place in Texas.
Then, vote for people who care, show empathy and create safety for all constituents and stakeholders, not just a few. Vote for people who demonstrate compassion for others. They are the ones to watch and follow. See you in November!
Ernest Ondrias
Wharton
