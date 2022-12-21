Taking flight from holiday stress

Chuck Norris

The refrain “It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” forever associated with the song by Andy Williams, has become an enduring holiday standard. But a lot of folks in today’s world find their sense of wonder dampened, and the holiday season as a major stressor. Some even would be OK seeing the holidays canceled entirely.

So says an annual survey conducted by the health care marketplace Sesame, as recently reported by Newsweek. Researchers asked 500 people in the United States over the age of 18 about their mental health status during the holiday season and what causes them stress, anxiety and depression. What they found was that 26% of the participants wished for the holidays to be “completely canceled due to the stress that comes with them.” Last year, more than 50% of participants said they wanted no holiday celebrations.

