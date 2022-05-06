Growing economy puts pressure on small business

A report was expected to be released Friday saying the U.S. economy grew by 396,000 jobs last month.
But also being reported are more details about the continuing struggle of small businesses trying to hire staff. That struggle won’t be news to many of you who own or run a small business – you are living it. But here’s two observations:
One is that compensation is going up, but the qualifications for positions are going down, one article by the Associated Press said Friday.
And second, perhaps, more importantly, small business owners are losing their qualified workers to larger employers. That’s according to a Goldman Sachs survey of small businesses reported by the Associated Press. Nearly 90% reported this loss, the survey said.
And then there’s inflation. How to combat it?
Forbes Magazine and Bloomberg News say we may see more businesses go after their former customers, rather than focus on just getting new ones, to save money due to inflation. We also may see growth in tier pricing, pooled marketing with fellow businesses, and reduced product lines. Consumers, meanwhile, are predicted to use credit cards more frequently, be more price sensitive, and buy in bulk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.