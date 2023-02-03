Dear editor,
My daughter Sarah and I attended a performance of “Dividing The Estate” at the Alley Theatre in Houston in October 2011. Horton Foote’s daughter Hallie had the role of Mary Jo and Elizabeth Ashley the role of her mother Stella. Having served as Wharton County’s historian for many years I recognized the cleverly introduced history of Wharton in this play as the fun, although sad circumstances, Horton Foote is known for. Last night I attended the dress rehearsal of “Dividing The Estate” at our own Plaza Theatre production. It was fabulous! Jami Hughes was cast as Mary Lou and Kathy Johse as Stella. Both gave the intended personalities Horton Foote wanted portrayed. Geneva Phillips was cast as Pauline and she gave her character – character.
