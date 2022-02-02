Bob (call me Super Bowl) Hope once said, “At my age I don’t have to watch football to get the adrenaline flowing. I can’t see past the cheerleaders anyway.”
Last year’s biggest fan, I am told, had 127 channels on speed dial and a HD 4-way split screen so he could watch four games at a time. Beer cans were piled up all around him and his wife had delivered all his meals. He wore a colorful costume with a cape and a Viking helmet with horns, had his naked chest painted blue with a yellow lightning bolt in the middle. Little black smears were under each eye. He weighed a good 300 pounds and was about 5-foot-6 no matter which way you measured him.
She presented him with a roll away cart full of hot dog buns, chili, cheese, chopped onions, relish, ketchup, mustard, popcorn, Twinkies, a keg of beer and an extra-large bottle of Pepto-Bismol. She looked at him with a smirk and said, “My Lord, I think you love football more than you do me?”
Through the foggy stare common to the addicted he muttered, “Yeah, that’s true.” Then he came to his senses and quickly added, “But I love you more than I do soccer!”
He was the captain of his college football team and she was the head cheerleader. They called him Tank because he could hit the line like a Sherman rolling through a Normandy hedge row. Everyone called her Wiggles, for good reason if you get my drift.
Here’s how it happened. The team was behind by one point, 5:36 to go in the fourth quarter, trapped on their own one yard line. The coach called Tank off the bench.
“Look, Tank, I want you to go in at quarterback. They won’t be expecting that. Go with a no huddle offense. Run a quarterback sneak. They’ll probably still be rattled. Run another sneak. They won’t expect that. Then drop back in shotgun formation, pump fake a pass but quick kick. They won’t be expecting that. We’ll get some breathing room, stop ’em with a three and out, we’ll still have just enough time, send in our regular quarterback, and maybe win with a field goal.”
Tank hit the line and gained 49 yards. No huddle, he hit the line in another quarterback sneak. He ran 49 yards to their one yard line. No huddle, he dropped back in shotgun, pump faked then quick kicked the ball. It went clean out of the stadium. The coach pulled him out and yelled, “Tank, what were you thinking when you quick kicked the ball on the opponent’s 1 yard line? He said, “I was thinking…I must have the dumbest coach in the world.”
Tank survived the concussion. Wiggles gave him mouth to mouth. Now it will be hand to mouth. It is mere days until the next Super Bowl. Love story continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.