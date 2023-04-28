Dear editor,
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 7:43 pm
Dear editor,
I see a parade of different people walking up and down Wharton’s Santa Fe Trail just about every day. Most people walk in the mornings, some of them take their dogs with them on a leash. Some people push babies in strollers.
Walking is considered a good way to exercise a person’s body. It does relieve stress that so many people experience these days. Sometimes there are several people in a group walking and talking. Sometimes just two or just one person talking on a cell phone or listening to music.
C.J. Hobbs
Wharton
