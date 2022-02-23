Beni’s Italian Restaurant received the most referrals from the chamber’s website, whartonchamber.com, in January with 26.
The referrals are from our online membership directory, where people click on a member listing to call on the phone, reach their websites, or ask them more information.
Here is the rest of the top 20 (ties count as one):
Boys & Girls Club of Wharton, 24.
Branded Bliss Boutique, 23.
Jetstream RV Resort at Wharton, 23.
Sylvan Learning of El Campo, 21.
DesignerISH, 20.
M. Rae West Boutique, 19.
BSR Properties, 18.
Spherion Staffing, 17.
Stacie’s Storage, 17.
Trailer Place, 17.
V8 Ranch, 15.
3 Strands RV, 14.
Country Pride Real Estate LLC, 14.
Friends of Wharton TX Animal Control, 14.
Gary Krenek Farmers Insurance, 14.
Livipops, 14.
Monterey Square Wine & Arts Fair, 13.
R2G Waffle-Wings & More, LLC, 12.
Sacred Care Home Health, 11.
Wharton Training High School & Ex-Students Association, 11.
Caney Creek Nursing & Rehab, 10.
Johnna Sheek, CPA PLLC, 10.
Stockwell Construction, 9.
Wharton Civic Center, 9.
Pilot Club of Wharton, 8.
Collaborative Communities Managment Co., 7.
Exelon Colorado Bend Power Plant, 7.
James Simmons Jr. Juneteenth Committee, 7.
Wharton Knights of Columbus, 7.
Big Country Home Inspections, PLLC, 6.
Gracie James Boutique, 6.
Hungerford Community Center, 6.
Sparklight, 6.
The Orchard at Caney Creek, 6
Bohemian Rhapsody Shoppe on the Corner, 5.
Honey Do It LLC, 4.
WC, 5.
And, Great Western Dining, 4.
