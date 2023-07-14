On July 8, 1776, the Liberty Bell rang from the tower of Independence Hall calling forth the people of Philadelphia to hear the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence.
In small 18th Century villages, a large bell to summon citizens to declare important news was usually located at the village church. Larger towns had both a town bell tower and a bell tower at the church or churches. Only the churches were allowed to ring the bell to announce births and deaths, the bell slowly ringing out the deceased person’s age.
Town bell towers eventually disappeared as better systems of communicating were discovered. Church bell towers continued on into the 20th and 21st Centuries, most bells still pulled by ropes but functioning to focus on just the parish rather than the whole town.
Over the years, as a regular church goer and later, as a pastor, my experiences have mostly been with churches having rope-pulled bells in bell towers. These experiences have caused me to be very fond of, and nostalgic about, church bells, bell towers, and the old way of ringing them with ropes.
My earliest experiences were of course in my childhood church, Trinity Lutheran Church in Old Dime Box,Texas, where both my grandfather (as Elder) and my father (as Usher) were among the privileged ones to ring the bell for worship.
I remember as a small child that both my maternal grandfather and my father would let me try to pull the ropes, but I couldn’t even budge the bell, so they would have to pull on the rope above me to cause it to ring. Memories of Grandpa and Daddy helping me pull the ropes to ring the bell still touch my heart deeply.
This happened in the very old church building that no longer stands. The edifice was made of wood and the huge bell tower built into the total church structure, allowing only a very small narthex. The bell was huge, or so it seemed to me, and you could hear it all over Old Dime Box.
Many years later, as a pastor, I served for 28 years at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wallis. By the time they called me to serve them in 1989, they had built a new brick church without a bell tower. The wonderful ancient bell from the old wooden edifice (with a bell tower as part of the structure) was placed in storage, awaiting the addition of a bell tower to be built separate from the church building. Quite a few years passed before that tower was built.
It was my joy to help plan the new steel tower and to officiate in dedicating it to the glory of God. The Bell Tower Committee had the new tower constructed about five yards from the Sacristy of the church, thus just a few steps away.
Sunshine, rain, or snow, someone had to go outside to pull the ropes to ring this magnificent old bell. Confirmands who were required to serve the church in some way, not only worked as Acolytes but also rang the bell.
One time it did snow, and a couple Acolytes/Confirmands not only rang the bell in the snow, but also made snow angels, lying in the wet snow in their elegant white robes. I smiled warmly even though I knew the kids had to be reprimanded. It was so rare and so touching to see and hear the bell being rung in the snow.
Once, I had a very short, very thin, but athletic Acolyte, and he would have to jump up and grab the rope up above him, dangle for a minute until he could get the heavy old bell to ring. His dexterity was remarkable and no one ever had to help him ring the bell. That was so unlike me who had to have my grandfather’s or my father’s help. The memory of that Acolyte’s successful efforts still make me chuckle, but at the same time feel touched by his dedication.
Church bells are no big deal to many people, but for me, they represent something awesome in my life. I remember one parishioner who became a shut-in, living about a dozen blocks and across the railroad tracks from the church and it’s bell tower. Every Sunday, she told me, she would go to her kitchen window shortly before 9 a.m., and open it so that she could hear “her” church bell calling folks to worship.
Ray Spitzenberger is a retired WCJC teacher, a retired LCMS pastor, and author of three books, It Must Be the Noodles, Open Prairies, and Tanka Schoen.
