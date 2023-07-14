On July 8, 1776, the Liberty Bell rang from the tower of Independence Hall calling forth the people of Philadelphia to hear the first public reading of the Declaration of Independence.

In small 18th Century villages, a large bell to summon citizens to declare important news was usually located at the village church. Larger towns had both a town bell tower and a bell tower at the church or churches. Only the churches were allowed to ring the bell to announce births and deaths, the bell slowly ringing out the deceased person’s age.

