Wharton ISD got its start in 1854

(Editor’s note: This is the first part in a series on the history of the Wharton Independent School District.)
Numerous public necessities are taken for granted to be available within the hometowns in the United States, such as churches, schools, libraries, paved streets, garbage pickup, electricity, water/sewer, telephones, and ambulance, fire, police units.
A visit to any Third World country would shock the average person seeing lack of these services we expect to have, yet complain if any do not meet our needs or demands.
This column will give history of how Wharton and Wharton ISD provided education for our youths. To quote a role Betty Davis played in a movie, “Fasten your seat belts, it’s going to be a bumpy road.”
One protest that led to 1836 Texas Revolution was Mexico ignoring its promise to provide free public schools. The Catholic Church provided some education. Even as a U.S. state, education was left to local funding or the rich sending their children to boarding schools. A.C. Horton, a plantation owner in Wharton, had a live-in teacher and a doctor. In 1854, Wharton County created six school districts. The District 4 schoolhouse was built on Joel Hudgins’ homestead.
In 1896, only 30 years from end of Civil War, every white, black, or brown family was on their own. Dependency on crops dictated when school started and ended, as farmers needed their entire family to plant and harvest. The Civil War changed crop production, thus income. In 1860, Texas produced 11,495 400-pound bales of cotton; in 1890 only 6,174.
The county of Wharton and town of Wharton did not exist until 1846. June 1896, 50 years later, Wharton became an incorporated city. WISD was created August 1896 with a 16-square-mile district. It had one white school and three “colored.” The board of trustees had five white and one black men. The male principal was paid $75 per month and the female assistant [teacher] $50 per month. Salaries were supported with $15 per month in state funds and remainder by tuition.
Only unmarried or “too old to become pregnant” females were hired. Principal and teachers were expected to sweep floors, bring in wood for stoves, etc. Students with demerits were given chores. Caney Creek ran through the city full of water, which made it a stagnant mosquito breeding ground. A pedestrian bridge to cross to center of town was built on Houston Street.
First public school in Wharton held in the Baptist church on South Rusk Street with no desks, only backless benches. Drinking water was in a bucket with a dipper. There were one or two outhouses. Lunch was brought in a flour sack. There was one teacher for all grades.
A wooden structure acquired during 1870s was removed and used as the “new” colored school in 1900. W.J. Russel charged $360 to move and repair structure.
In 1896, the first day of school was set for Sept. 14 for white children, and Oct. 1 for Wharton colored children. Bolton school opened the third Monday in November; and on the third Monday in December the Jonathan Lewis school opened, which were WISD rural schools for colored children.
On Oct. 30, 1896, an election was held for an $8,000 school bond to build a school of brick, not wood, for a more permanent facility. The vote was 79 yes and 29 no. J.R. Foote was paid $10 as election judge.
In 1898, state and local taxes helped build a two-story brick school on 3.75 acres sold by RHD Sorrel for $10 per acre. The school designed by E.T. Heiner, architect for Wharton’s courthouse and jail in 1888. Carson Bros. of Wharton was awarded the construction with bid for $6,500. A two-story annex was added in 1909 and both were demolished in 1920. (George Beard used some bricks to build his house on West Alabama Street.)
The Sorrel tract was not the best choice for a school. The west end location of the Southern Pacific railroad tracks and abattoir or slaughterhouse; north side location of Cane Belt railroad tracks; the site was low and subject to flooding by Colorado River.
On Aug. 8, 1899, the trustees numbered seven men. There were invoices for three teacher desks, 22 student desks, three wastebaskets, three pencil sharpeners. Numerous jobs and materials were given to trustee members as shown by invoices.
In February 1900, there was a smallpox outbreak. Superintendent J.F. Murray ordered the schools closed. Students returning must show their certificate free of infection and family members free; and all clothing disinfected. (Smallpox was eradicated in county by 1952.)
In October 1900, the trustees notified J.F. Murray that he is to have better control and supervision over students and to have them remain on school property during all school hours.
In September 1902, the white school roof leaked and ceiling material fell into classrooms. (The building was only few years old and already needing repairs.)
In December, wooden buildings on Houston Street across from courthouse were destroyed by fire, including three saloons and 1one house of prostitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.