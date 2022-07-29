Dire warnings and big wins on email

I’ve got lots to contend with. Or at least I thought I did.
It’s a million little things, all coming from bogus emails. Here are some examples:
Updated: July 29, 2022 @ 4:59 pm
First, I got this warning saying that my McAfee security software was expiring and needed immediate action. It says: “device at risk, grab your license ASAP.”
I must have several security systems apparently. That’s because I also was informed my Norton security software was expiring, needing “immediate action.”
But there is another company, in addition Norton and McAfee that I allegedly also use. It’s called “Norotn.” My copy of “Norotn” was going to stop functioning too, and I better do something about it.
Yet another subscription (I am not sure of what) would put my PC in “danger” if I let it run out. (Thank goodness I use a Mac.) The expiration will occur in one month. I get this every month.
And I was being asked to “join the conversation.” On what, I have no idea.
And there’s this lawsuit. Would I like to sue, too?
I can’t use PayPal anymore. I don’t use PayPal. It can stay “frozen.”
And my Norton “Plus” subscription, in addition to the Norton Non-Plus subscription, was going to expire with dire consequences.
You get the idea. It’s all junk. I don’t use Nortons, Norotns, McAfees, or even a PC. I don’t care to see this stuff.
What I do care that his junk clogs the pipes of commerce, and life itself. It’s like driving somewhere and most of the road signs will lead you astray. How do you get anywhere?
(Yes, I can reduce the frequency of the garbage, but it would be a temporary like a thumb in the dike. But I suspect I will also run into emails claiming my thumb is at risk and the dike is embroiled in a lawsuit.)
I don’t just get fake warnings of doom. I also get promises of good stuff.
I won a Weber Grill.
I got a $400 discount offer on a trip to Cambodia.
I also won a $500 gas card.
And a new Yeti Cooler.
And a new Ninja Kitchen System.
And a “Werber” grill.
If I really did win all this stuff, I could take it all on my trip to Cambodia.
