Dear editor,
I was a little dismayed at Ray Spitzenberger’s article on Saturday, July 16, about down home cooking and mentioning Dairy Queen. Apparently he has missed Freddy’s on Highway 60 in Wharton with a father and son real down home cooking team. Nothing against Dairy Queen, but down home cooking really isn’t their forte.
