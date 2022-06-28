Dear editor,
At Thursday night’s monthly board meeting of the Wharton ISD, trustees were given a list of over 185 teachers who have left the district in the past year. What is the reason(s) for this high turnover?
I have had discussions with 20-plus teachers who are in this group and asked them to come forward and speak to the board describing their experience and giving their reasons for leaving. Nine teachers were planning to speak. In the end, only three showed up to speak. Several others have submitted written testimony. All accounts describe out of control discipline and all students understanding that there will be no consequences to their unruly behavior.
They are sent to the office and shortly are returned to the classroom. All accounts complain that there is no support from the administration. Incidents described:
● Throwing pencils at other students;
● Overturning chairs and throwing them;
● Yelling obscenities at the teacher;
● Spitting at the teacher;
● Writing on the furniture and the walls;
● Leaving the classroom without permission;
● Breaking crayons and throwing them at students; and
● Kicking and biting the teacher.
Students with good behavior ask why the returning student “got a prize.”
Teachers who are still employed will not come forward to report what is going on because they are afraid they will lose their job. Even teachers who have moved to new jobs will not testify because they are terrified that retaliatory tactics will be used by the administration which could impact their new job.
Are changes needed?
Ann Witt
WISD Trustee
Wharton
