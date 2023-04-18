Ditch the bloody typewriter and just write

A great writer once wrote (and I forget when I wrote this) that writing is one of the easiest things in the world to do.
All you have to do is sit down at a typewriter, open up a vein and bleed. Maybe it’s a good thing that hardly anybody uses a typewriter anymore, everything is computer. Just as well I suspect, I hate opening up my veins so let’s try just jogging the old memory. Here are a few samples:
An old pal of mine used to be a singer with a famous band. A critic told him his singing was terrible. The vocalist replied, “My good man, I’ll have you know that my mother gave me $10,000 for singing lessons.”
The critic replied, “Really, what on earth did you do with the money?”
Back when I was teaching agriculture at the college level I tried to learn everybody’s name as quickly as possible, so I called the role and had the students raise their hand and say “Here.” One semester some of my students warned me that I would have a big, husky, new guy that would test my patience. He was a joker named John, born totally deaf.
Before class started the first day, my fan club pointed him out while putting a hand over their own mouth so John couldn’t read their lips which he did quite well from way across the room. John was not mischievous, he just thought everything was funny. John always sat next to a window so he could read lips of passers-by when it was too dull for him inside.
I called “Adams.” John raised his hand, chuckled “Here!” and quickly turned his head to read somebody outside the window. I let it go. I called, “Baker.” John giggled “Here!” and again turned his head from my eyes. Gritting my teeth, I called, “Carter.” John, watching from the corner of one eye again, smiling, said, “Here!” and looked outside.
This time I had enough and walked over to get in front of him and said, “John, look at me, look at me!” When I was sure he was reading my lips I said, “John, I called three names and each time you answered here!” He said, with a big grin, “So … I got three names.”
This time I gave him a little rebuttal but every word I spoke was in Spanish. I could see him squinting his eyes trying to decipher then he held up one hand and said, “Don’t do that to me. I don’t read Spanish lips.” We all laughed and lived happily ever after together for the rest of the semester.
Which reminds me of a man in his 90s in one of my audiences on the speaking circuit. He was born normal but had grown totally deaf over the years. The meeting was being held in a very exclusive country club that also was a hotel. The meeting planner told me that the gentleman still had a great sense of humor and said he had just married his childhood sweetheart, also 90, and they spent their honeymoon in this facility.
“Go over, introduce yourself and ask him how he and his bride, both widowed, spent their honeymoon here,” he said.
I was skeptical but introduced myself and asked, “How did you and your 90 year old bride spend your honeymoon here at this hotel?” Reading my lips he laughed heartily and replied, “Getting out of the car!”
