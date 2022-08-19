He is a doctor but doesn’t play one on TV

My doctor is a TV celebrity. He’s Nathan Nguyen, M.D., who is a co-star of the “House of Ho,” a reality TV series starting a new season at HBO Max on Aug. 25.
Google says: “House of Ho follows the life of the Ho family led by patriarch Binh Ho, a Vietnamese family who are living the American Dream in Houston, Texas.”
I should learn more about this show (but I am too cheap to buy a subscription to the channel.
In the promotional poster, my doctor is wearing a brightly colored tuxedo with no stethoscope around his neck.
Also, his first name is stated as Nate although his shingle at the Mid-Coast clinic in Wharton states his first name as Nathan.
Nate/Nathan is a great guy and a great doctor. Nate/Nathan has been my doctor for a long time and will likely continue to be until he reads this.
I need to be serious for a moment. There are so many things that make Wharton a unique place in which to live and visit. It’s totally cool that Dr. Nathan/Nate adds another interesting layer to Wharton’s unique story.
It’s our story, and no one else’s.
And now for something completely different.
I have been conversing with BlenderBot, Meta’s artificial intelligence. BlenderBot tells me it “lives” in Florida.
BlenderBot did not know a darn thing about Wharton. That’s disappointing. But now that’s changed.
My next conversation with BlenderBot will cover Nate/Nathan and the House of Ho.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.