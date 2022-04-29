Sign up now for citywide garage sale

Signups have now begun for the 13th Annual Citywide Garage Sale, which will be Friday and Saturday, June 3-4, rain or shine.
Last year, we had 56 separate sales across the Wharton area, and we expect to reach or exceed that same level this year.
You can sign up at the chamber office, 225 N. Richmond Road, and you can download the signup form at whartonchamber.com/garagesale or pick it up here.
You must pay a $10 entry fee to participate. There also is a $10 refundable deposit for an official garage sale sign that we will provide to you. The sign is required and must be displayed at the sale location. (When you return the sign after the sale, you will get your deposit back.)
You have to return the registration form to us no later than 5 p.m. Friday, May 27, to ensure your listing in the driving guide.
Today, Saturday, April 30, is a big day. The Wharton County Youth Fair’s Sale of Excellence begins at noon at the Crescent Fairgrounds. And the Cops and Rodders Car Show begins at 9 a.m. at Wharton Civic Center. Also, beginning at 9 a.m. is the Wharton County Farmers Market at Guffey Park.
Progress takes years to build. Tearing down can be done rather quickly. Let’s keep building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.