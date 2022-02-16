People tend to pray for a lot of things but I saw faith in action the other day when my husband and I were playing a round of Yahtzee and he prayed, asking God for favor and to grant him some 2’s he needed to get points on his score card.
I giggled incessantly as he made his request known, but that didn’t stop him from praying. He went boldly to the throne of God like David did. He told God that if he found favor in his sight, would he please let him roll some 2’s? Now that kind of praying may sound frivolous, but we were reminded that God does care about the little things in our lives, even in a game of Yahtzee. We saw God in action and we were in awe at the speed in which he answered.
The more he prayed, the more I giggled. He told the Lord that if he gave him the 2’s, he would give him the glory, and that is exactly what happened. He put the dice in the cup and immediately rolled three 2’s. Now, three 2’s may not seem to be a big thing, but after praying, it was pretty impressive! But what happened next was even more impressive. The second roll landed another 2. Could it be that one more 2 was possible?
Imagine our joy when that was exactly what happened... another 2, giving my man a Yahtzee in 2’s! We laughed, we shouted, we praised God, we rejoiced!
It would have been easy to explain it away as a fluke, but we both knew better. It wasn’t because of the 2’s on the dice, but because of the realization that our Lord hears the prayers of his children. He also gave my husband reassurance that he had found favor in his sight. It was a glorious event and we both were thankful to have witnessed his goodness.
My husband and I realize that life has a tendency to move very fast and sometimes we wonder if the decisions we make are pleasing to him. But he gave us reassurance that we do have his favor and there is absolutely nothing better than that!
Exodus 33:17: The Lord said to Moses, “I will do this thing also that you have requested, for you have found favor in my sight, and I know you by name." (New English Translation)
Proverbs 12:2: A good man shall obtain favor of Jehovah; But a man of wicked devices will he condemn. (American Standard Version)
1 John 5:15: And if we know that he heareth us whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions which we have asked of him. (American Standard Version)
Philippians 4:6: In nothing be anxious; but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God. (American Standard Version).
