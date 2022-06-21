Dear editor,
In my opinion, Biden intentionally caused an energy shortage. He stopped the construction of pipelines that would have brought oil into America, he cancelled drilling permits, and put restrictions on refineries.
All these things have caused everything we need on a daily basis to escalate in price. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin had nothing to do with this. Did you ever think America would have to beg other countries for baby food? This administration can’t tell you the definition of a woman so it makes perfect sense we would also have a tampon shortage.
In my opinion you can have all the surgeries you want, but nothing will change how you came into this world. God made you a male or female and nothing will change that.
We need to ask those in charge why we are sending $40 billion to Ukraine when we have an economic crisis in America. I’ll bet Americans could use some of those funds right now. This administration wastes more taxpayer money than a porcupine buying a bubble bath.
In my opinion most of the politicians currently running our government are only qualified for one job – making license plates.
The airline industry is collapsing because of a shortage of pilots, crews, and air traffic controllers. Why? Because these people were fired because they refused to take a vaccine they knew nothing about. The Border Patrol is going to lose 4,000 agents for the same reason. There are medical staff shortages for the same reason.
In my opinion if you thought a paper mask would protect you from the COVID virus then I have some underwear that filters out farts that I want to sell you.
Why doesn’t our Department of Justice arrest the people that are protesting at the Supreme Court justices’ homes? They are obviously breaking the law. Instead we waste more money on a Jan.6 committee investigating a so-called insurrection. Some of the clowns in charge of this circus got caught breaking into the Capitol. I wonder if these committee members will investigate themselves for causing an insurrection? Don’t hold your breath.
Earl Yackel
Wharton
